The UK has recorded the country's lowest number of Covid-19 cases for any Monday, since the end of September.

Usually, there is a data lag at the beginning of a week.

9,765 new positive results have been confirmed.

230 more people have died - a 30% decrease on this time last week.

The number of people who have received, at least a first vaccine dose, has reached 15.3 million.

