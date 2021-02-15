821 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported, And No Additional Deaths.

There are 821 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic and no additional deaths.

333 of the cases are in Dublin, with 91 in Galway, 53 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Meath and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties.

It's the first time in nearly two months that no new deaths have been reported.

There are 916 patients in hospital with the virus and 157 in intensive care.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has been outlining the latest data in the last few moments.

As of Friday 12th February, 265,237 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

175,238 people have received their first dose

89,999 people have received their second dose

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases** (to midnight 14Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 14Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 14Feb2021) Ireland 821 894.6 272.1 12,959 Monaghan 12 13.2 451.2 277 Dublin 333 355.6 368.2 4,961 Carlow <5 12.2 347.8 198 Offaly 13 23.0 347.6 271 Galway 91 75.2 330.2 852 Louth 25 27.2 322.0 415 Waterford 11 20.4 318.5 370 Meath 38 40.0 303.5 592 Cavan 25 19.4 294.1 224 Wexford 23 23.6 283.2 424 Kildare 41 45.0 275.5 613 Laois 7 16.2 273.9 232 Westmeath 15 20.0 264.7 235 Limerick 53 38.6 263.7 514 Mayo 17 25.6 263.6 344 Longford <5 6.4 225.1 92 Donegal 29 17.8 199.1 317 Sligo 10 6.8 177.0 116 Wicklow 7 10.2 167.1 238 Cork 29 43.4 161.5 877 Leitrim 5 4.6 146.7 47 Tipperary <5 16.4 144.8 231 Clare 16 13.2 140.6 167 Kilkenny <5 6.8 121.9 121 Roscommon 8 7.2 120.8 78 Kerry <5 6.6 103.6 153

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.