821 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported, And No Additional Deaths.

: 15/02/2021 - 18:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ronan_glynn_covid_briefing_09_07_20_rollingnews.jpg

There are 821 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic and no additional deaths.

333 of the cases are in Dublin, with 91 in Galway, 53 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Meath and the remaining cases are spread across all other counties.

It's the first time in nearly two months that no new deaths have been reported.

There are 916 patients in hospital with the virus and 157 in intensive care.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has been outlining the latest data in the last few moments.

newstalk175875.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Dr. Ronan Glynn/RollingNews

 

As of Friday 12th February, 265,237 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 175,238 people have received their first dose
  • 89,999 people have received their second dose

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases**

(to midnight 14Feb2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 14Feb2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 14Feb2021)

Ireland

821

894.6

272.1

12,959

Monaghan

12

13.2

451.2

277

Dublin

333

355.6

368.2

4,961

Carlow

<5

12.2

347.8

198

Offaly

13

23.0

347.6

271

Galway

91

75.2

330.2

852

Louth

25

27.2

322.0

415

Waterford

11

20.4

318.5

370

Meath

38

40.0

303.5

592

Cavan

25

19.4

294.1

224

Wexford

23

23.6

283.2

424

Kildare

41

45.0

275.5

613

Laois

7

16.2

273.9

232

Westmeath

15

20.0

264.7

235

Limerick

53

38.6

263.7

514

Mayo

17

25.6

263.6

344

Longford

<5

6.4

225.1

92

Donegal

29

17.8

199.1

317

Sligo

10

6.8

177.0

116

Wicklow

7

10.2

167.1

238

Cork

29

43.4

161.5

877

Leitrim

5

4.6

146.7

47

Tipperary

<5

16.4

144.8

231

Clare

16

13.2

140.6

167

Kilkenny

<5

6.8

121.9

121

Roscommon

8

7.2

120.8

78

Kerry

<5

6.6

103.6

153

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

