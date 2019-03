India's second-richest man is giving over 6.6 billion euro to charity in what may be the country's biggest single donation ever.

Azim Premji is handing shares in his tech company to his philanthropic foundation.

The 73 year old has a fortune of just under 16 billion euro, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He was the first Indian to sign the Giving Pledge, a campaign which encourages billionaires around the world to commit most of their wealth to charity.