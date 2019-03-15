K Drive

Irishman Named Elvis Presley Appears In Court in The UK.

: 03/15/2019 - 13:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Irish man named Elvis Presley has appeared in an English court charged with possessing a knife and using it to threaten the owner of a launderette.

It's alleged to have happened at the shop in Dickson Road, Blackpool, on January 23.

Elvis Aaron Presley denied leaving the launderette all shook up - pleading not guilty to threatening the alleged victim with a folding pocket knife at Preston Crown Court today.

The Blackpool Gazette reports that Mr Presley was granted bail with a 2 day trial set to begin on July 11.

