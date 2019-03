The DUP, which props-up the British government, say they're holding "significant" Brexit talks with ministers today.

It's expected Theresa May will bring her deal back to the Commons next week - despite it having already being rejected twice by MPs.

Last night MPs voted for the UK to ask for a delay to the scheduled date they're due to leave the EU.

Britain's Environment Secretary Michael Gove says he's looking forward to meeting colleagues to discuss the agreement.

