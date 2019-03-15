K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: No. Of Witness Statements Taken In Athy Murder Inquiry Impacted Preparation Of Book Of Evidence.

: 03/15/2019 - 13:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_courthouse_3_via_rollingnews.jpg

Gardai say the number of witness statements taken as part of the inquiry in to the murder in Athy of David Boland impacted the preparation of the Book of Evidence.

Yesterday, the murder charge against Calvin Cullen of Greenhills, Athy, was struck-out

He had been charged with the murder of Mr. Boland on Athy’s Duke St, in the early hours of November 1st, last year.

Gardai expect to re-arrest Mr.Cullen and re-charge him with murder in the coming weeks.

Kildare Superintendent, Martin Walker, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

frimw1.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Superintendent Walker adds

frimw2.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Listen to the interview, with Clem Ryan on Kildare Today, in full:

mwraw.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!