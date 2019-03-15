Listen: No. Of Witness Statements Taken In Athy Murder Inquiry Impacted Preparation Of Book Of Evidence.

Gardai say the number of witness statements taken as part of the inquiry in to the murder in Athy of David Boland impacted the preparation of the Book of Evidence.

Yesterday, the murder charge against Calvin Cullen of Greenhills, Athy, was struck-out

He had been charged with the murder of Mr. Boland on Athy’s Duke St, in the early hours of November 1st, last year.

Gardai expect to re-arrest Mr.Cullen and re-charge him with murder in the coming weeks.

Kildare Superintendent, Martin Walker, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Superintendent Walker adds

Listen to the interview, with Clem Ryan on Kildare Today, in full:

File image: RollingNews