11 St. Patrick's Day Parades Taking Place In Kildare This Weekend.

11 St. Patrick's Day parades are taking place in Kildare and its hinterland on Sunday.
Road closures and diversions will be in place before, during and after the parades.
The details are:
Maynooth: 11am, Greenfield Shopping Centre, Straffan Road
Kilcullen: 11.30am, Bishop Rogan/Kaymed
Newbridge: 12pm, Moorefield Road.
Castledermot: 12.30pm, Hamilton Point
Baltinglass: 12.30pm, Lathaleere
Leixlip: 1pm, Green Lane
Kilcock: 1.30pm, from Summerhill Road junction
Monasterevin: 2pm
Athy: 3pm, from Kilkenny Road.
Clane: 3pm, from the Business Park on the Kilkenny Road
Celbridge: 4pm, Church Road.
