11 St. Patrick's Day Parades Taking Place In Kildare This Weekend.

: 03/15/2019 - 15:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
st_patricks_day_two.jpg

11 St. Patrick's Day parades are taking place in Kildare and its hinterland on Sunday.

Road closures and diversions will be in place before, during and after the parades.

The details are:

Maynooth: 11am, Greenfield Shopping Centre, Straffan Road

Kilcullen: 11.30am, Bishop Rogan/Kaymed

Newbridge: 12pm, Moorefield Road.

Castledermot: 12.30pm, Hamilton Point

Baltinglass: 12.30pm, Lathaleere

Leixlip: 1pm, Green Lane

Kilcock: 1.30pm, from Summerhill Road junction

Monasterevin: 2pm

Athy: 3pm, from Kilkenny Road.

Clane: 3pm, from the Business Park on the Kilkenny Road

Celbridge: 4pm, Church Road.

 

 

File image.

