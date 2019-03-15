Listen: Kildare Student At Climate Strike Says Govt. Must Change Policies On Clean Energy.

Thousands of students, including from towns in Kildare, have marched on the Dail demanding the Government start taking climate change seriously.

Young activists handed TDs a list of six demands this week including a call for the Government to declare a 'climate emergency'.

Students across the country also took part in the global demonstration by protesting outside their local authorities and school gates.

Molly from Celbridge says there needs to be a crack down on environmentally unfriendly corporations.

Students from primary and secondary schools in Dublin at a Climate Change Protest. The School Strike 4 Climate children's protest is taking place nationwide today, as students call on the Government to take action on climate change.