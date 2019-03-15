K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Student At Climate Strike Says Govt. Must Change Policies On Clean Energy.

: 03/15/2019 - 15:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
climates.jpg

Thousands of students, including from towns in Kildare,  have marched on the Dail demanding the Government start taking climate change seriously.

Young activists handed TDs a list of six demands this week including a call for the Government to declare a 'climate emergency'.

Students across the country also took part in the global demonstration by protesting outside their local authorities and school gates.

Molly from Celbridge says there needs to be a crack down on environmentally unfriendly corporations.

frimolly.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

15/03/2019 Students strike for Climate Action. Pictured are students from primary and Sceondry Schools in Dublin today at a Climate Change Protest. The School Strike 4 Climate children's protest is taking place nationwide today, as students call on the Government to take action on climate change. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!