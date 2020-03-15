Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Tweeted This Morning That He May Seek Powers To Ensure Enforcement Of The Ban On Mass Gatherings In Pubs And Clubs

The Taoiseach says the government may look for enforcement powers to make sure the ban on mass gatherings applies to pubs and clubs.

Leo Varadkar has also asked anyone who's been on a night out this weekend to avoid physical contact with older people or those with chronic illnesses.

There's been critcism from the HSE chief executive and politicians of a video that's emerged of people crowded into a busy Dublin pub last night.

Indoor mass gatherings of over 100 people have been banned by the government, including at pubs and clubs.

