Holy Week and Easter services in the Vatican, which normally draw tens of thousands of people, will be held without public participation due to coronavirus.

Officials say they are studying ways to hold them indoors, including St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel, with small representative groups attending.

The main event is the Easter Sunday Mass and the Pope’s twice yearly Urbi et Orbi” blessing and message from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Square.