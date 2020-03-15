Sunday Sportsbeat

Bishop Of Limerick Calls For People To Only Attend Funerals Of Immediate Family

: 03/15/2020 - 11:52
Author: Ciarán Halpin
bishop_brendan_leahy.jpg

 

The Bishop of Limerick says attending funerals - if not immediate family - enters into the realms of recklessness.

He says the stakes are too high for people to be nonchalant about social gatherings, with the health system under pressure and lives on the line.

Bishop Brendan Leahy says phone-calls, texts and social media can be used to convey support, instead of handshakes and hugs.

He's asked young adults to do their part, and for families to avoid children mixing.

Bishop Leahy's advised that “Once this crisis has passed, and it will pass, another ceremony can be arranged for all those who should not now attend.  They can then gather and pay their respects in that great Irish way and let the family know they share their loss. In the meantime, phone-calls, texts and social media can be used to convey support at this very difficult and extraordinary time.”

Bishop Leahy's also confirmed that all public masses in Limerick have been cancelled until further notice.

Image: limerickdiocese.org

