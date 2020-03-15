Sunday Sportsbeat

Naas RPU Carried Out Patrols On The M4

: 03/15/2020 - 12:27
Author: Ciarán Halpin
garda_checkpoint_generic_via_kildare_garda_division.jpg

 

Caught between a cop & a hard place.

Naas RPU on the M4 carried out patrols this week. 

13 Vehicles were detected driving in the hardshoulder. 

2 vehicles seized for no Ins/Tax & another for No Ins/Tax, NCT/ provisional licence driver unaccompanied.

Fines & summonses to follow

