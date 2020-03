The head of the HSE has told people to "cop on and do the right thing" in the fight against Covid-19.

Indoor mass gatherings of over 100 people have been banned by the government, including at pubs and clubs.

It's also recommending people keep at least 6 feet away from one another to stop the spread of the virus.

However, footage has emerged online of people crowded into busy pubs over the weekend.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid says people need to start taking this seriously.