Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dublin Fire Brigade Have Confirmed A Firefighter/Paramedic Has Tested Positive For Covid-19

: 03/15/2020 - 16:47
Author: Ciarán Halpin
dublin_fire_brigade_logo.jpg

 

Dublin fire brigade have confirmed a firefighter/paramedic has tested positive for Covid-19.

The person is being treated by medical professionals and contact tracing is underway.

The Fire Brigade have asked the public to respect the privacy of the individual at this time.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!