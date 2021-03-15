Listen: Kildare Senator Says Delays In Site Selection For New Kildare 2nd Level School "Unacceptable".

A Kildare Senator says delays on selecting a site for a new second level school in the south of the county are unacceptable.

Construction of the new 1,000 pupil school serving the wider Newbridge, Curragh and Kildare Town regions was announced in December, 2018.

The Dept. of Education has been saying, since May of 2020, that site selection continues.

The campaign for a new second level school was started by Educate Together Kildare South Secondary School in 2015.

Athy man and Labour Senator, Mark Wall, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Senator Wall joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme, where he also raised data on a sharp increase in the number of patients on waiting lists for treatment at Naas General Hospital

Stock image: Shutterstock