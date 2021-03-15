Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Senator Says Delays In Site Selection For New Kildare 2nd Level School "Unacceptable".

: 15/03/2021 - 12:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
school_classroom.jpg

A Kildare Senator says delays on selecting a site for a new second level school in the south of the county are unacceptable.

Construction of the new 1,000 pupil school serving the wider Newbridge, Curragh and Kildare Town regions was announced in December, 2018.

The Dept. of Education has been saying, since May of 2020, that site selection continues.

The campaign for a new second level school was started by Educate Together Kildare South Secondary School in 2015.

Athy man and Labour Senator, Mark Wall, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

monmarkwallschool.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Senator Wall joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of the programme, where he also raised data on a sharp increase in the number of patients on waiting lists for treatment at Naas General Hospital

senator_mark_wall.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!