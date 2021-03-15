K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardai Continue To Question Man Detained In Kildare In Connection With Invoice Redirect Fraud.

: 15/03/2021 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_garda_station_lamp_standard_3_via_rollingnews.jpg

Gardai are continuing to question a man detained in Co Kildare in connection with invoice redirection fraud.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested a man in his 20s as part of operation Skein after a search was conducted in the Naas area this morning.

He's being questioned at Irishtown Garda station.

This is the 15th arrest as part of this operation targeting international invoice re-direct fraud from Ireland, and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.

 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!