Gardai Continue To Question Man Detained In Kildare In Connection With Invoice Redirect Fraud.

Gardai are continuing to question a man detained in Co Kildare in connection with invoice redirection fraud.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested a man in his 20s as part of operation Skein after a search was conducted in the Naas area this morning.

He's being questioned at Irishtown Garda station.

This is the 15th arrest as part of this operation targeting international invoice re-direct fraud from Ireland, and the laundering of the proceeds through accounts here.

File image: RollingNews