Listen: Kildare's Newly Crowned WBO European Lightweight Champion Says Its Been A Longtime Coming.

: 15/03/2021 - 16:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare's newly minted WBO European lightweight champion, Gary Cully, is taking what he hopes will be a short breather, before getting between the ropes again.

The Naas man, who boxed out of St. David's as an amateur, moves to 12(6)-0, following a sensational win over Viktor Kotochigov.

The 25 year old's victory came in the form of a second round stoppage.

Cully now enters the WBO Top 15 Rankings, which opens up a whole new vista of opponents.

Gary joined Ciara Plunkett on this afternoon's edition of Kildare Focus

Image: Gary BoxRec stats/BoxRec

