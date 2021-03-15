Listen Live Logo

Listen: More European Counrties Have Temporarily Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine.

15/03/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
More European countries have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Italy, Germany and France have taken the decision following a handful of reports that patients who'd been given a dose developed blood clots.

Those behind the jab insist there's no evidence of an increased risk.

30,000 people aren’t receiving their injection here in Ireland this week after it was deferred temporarily.

Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE, Colm Henry, believes it will be short term.

