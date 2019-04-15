K Drive

Ex-Soldier To Face Prosecution Over Teenager's Death In Derry In 1972.

: 04/15/2019 - 15:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_derry.png

A former soldier is to face prosecution over the death of a teenage boy in Derry in 1972.

15-year-old Daniel Hegarty was shot and killed by a member of an Army patrol on July 31st of that year.

He was shot twice in the head, while his cousin Christopher was also shot and injured.

The North's Public Prosecution Service says it has decided to prosecute a soldier - identified as 'Soldier B' for murder and for a charge of wounding with intent.

The director of public prosecutions, Stephen Herron, met with the Hegarty family today to inform them of the decision.
 

