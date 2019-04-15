K Drive

IAA: Air Traffic Up 3% So Far This Year.

: 04/15/2019 - 15:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Irish air traffic increased by three per cent in 2019.

Figures released by the Irish Aviation Authority show the total amount of traffic handled in the first quarter of this year was over 245 thousand movements.

That's an increase of over 7,000 on the same period in 2018.
 

 

