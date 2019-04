Banks have an opportunity to give something back after the public bailed them out in the crash.

The Irish Banking Culture Board was launched this morning, and sets out to improve transparency and communication between institutions and customers.

A survey found over 8 in 10 people want the new board to ensure banks act to the highest ethical standards.

Chairperson of the IBCB, former Court of Appeal judge John Hedigan says the public's trust in the banking sector needs to improve:



