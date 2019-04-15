K Drive

Kerdiffstown Landfill Remediation Project Valued At €27.5M.

: 04/15/2019 - 15:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Its understood that the Kerdiffstown Landfill remediation contract is worth €27.5 million over 6 years.

The landfill, just outside Naas, is home to 3 million tonnes of illegally dumped rubbish.

Kildare County Council is managing its remediation.

Earlier this month, the Environmental Protection Agency granted a temporary licence to KCC to progress that project.

5 separate sets of advance works are already underway on the site.

The procurement process for a contractor for the main remediation works has begun.

4 expressions of interest had been received by the closing date and their evaluation is underway.

 
Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, says "The duration of the contract is 6 years and the estimated value is €27.5 Million."

He adds " we are finally at the stage where the Remediation of the Kerdiffstown Landfill is about to commence and where we will see a Public Park replacing what was the most environmentally destructive act we have ever seen in Co. Kildare."

 

 

