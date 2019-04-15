Layout Changes On The Naas To Newbridge Road Postponed.

Changes in road layout, due to come in to effect on parts of the Naas to Newbridge road from tomorrow, have been delayed.

Sections of the road, currently down to one lane in both directions, will be moved onto the new roundabout on the Newbridge side only of the M7 overbridge.

That was to begin at 6am on Tuesday morning, to facilitate completion of the new roundabout as part of the ongoing Newhall Interchange upgrade.

However, the contractor says adverse weather conditions mean these works are being rescheduled.

