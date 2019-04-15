K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Irish Rail Announces Series Of Night Time Track Works In Kildare.

: 04/15/2019 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
train_tracks_2.jpg

Irish Rail has announced a series of over-night track works are taking place this week.

Starting on Tuesday evening, works will take place between Confey and Louisa Bridge stations.

These will continue until Saturday.

On Wednesday night, works will take place at Fairgreen Road, Dunmurray Road and Dunmurry Drive in Kildare Town.

And "major works" will take place in Newbridge on Thursday and Friday.

These will be in place at College Farm, Ailesbury Park, Barretstown Lawn, Roseberry Court, Barreststown Meadows and Raymonda Court.

Irish Rail says these works may include

Points and Crossing maintenance
Plain Line Track maintenance
Vegetation Control
Bridge maintenance and Renewals
Ballasting Works

Night-time track works generally take place between midnight and 6am, except on Sundays when work can continue until 8am.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!