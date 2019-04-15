Irish Rail Announces Series Of Night Time Track Works In Kildare.

Irish Rail has announced a series of over-night track works are taking place this week.

Starting on Tuesday evening, works will take place between Confey and Louisa Bridge stations.

These will continue until Saturday.

On Wednesday night, works will take place at Fairgreen Road, Dunmurray Road and Dunmurry Drive in Kildare Town.

And "major works" will take place in Newbridge on Thursday and Friday.

These will be in place at College Farm, Ailesbury Park, Barretstown Lawn, Roseberry Court, Barreststown Meadows and Raymonda Court.

Irish Rail says these works may include

Points and Crossing maintenance

Plain Line Track maintenance

Vegetation Control

Bridge maintenance and Renewals

Ballasting Works

Night-time track works generally take place between midnight and 6am, except on Sundays when work can continue until 8am.