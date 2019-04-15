K Drive

15 Candidates To Contest European Elections In Midlands North West Constituency.

: 04/15/2019 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
eu_flag.jpg

15 candidates will vie for one of four seats in Midlands North West constituency, which includes Kildare, in the European Elections.

The deadline for nominations passed today.

In all, 59 candidates will contest will seek one of 13 seats in the European Parliament in elections on May 24th.

The candidates in the Midlands North West constituency are:

Cyril Brennan: Solidarity-People Before Profit
Matt Carthy: Sinn Féin (sitting MEP)
Peter Casey: Independent
Luke “Ming” Flanagan: Independent (sitting MEP)
Patrick Greene (Direct Democracy Ireland)
Dominic Hannigan: Labour
Fidelma Healy Eames: Independent
Dilip Mahapatrav: Independent
Mairead McGuinness: Fine Gael (sitting MEP)
Saoirse McHugh: Green Party
James Miller: Independent
Diarmaid Mulcahy: Independent
Olive O’Connor: Independent
Michael O’Dowd: Renua
Anne Rabbitte: Fianna Fáil
Brendan Smith: Fianna Fáil
Maria Walsh: Fine Gael

 

