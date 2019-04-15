17 Candidates To Contest European Elections In Midlands North West Constituency.

17 candidates will vie for one of four seats in Midlands North West constituency, which includes Kildare, in the European Elections.

The deadline for nominations passed today.

In all, 59 candidates will contest will seek one of 13 seats in the European Parliament in elections on May 24th.

The candidates in the Midlands North West constituency are:

Cyril Brennan: Solidarity-People Before Profit

Matt Carthy: Sinn Féin (sitting MEP)

Peter Casey: Independent

Luke “Ming” Flanagan: Independent (sitting MEP)

Patrick Greene (Direct Democracy Ireland)

Dominic Hannigan: Labour

Fidelma Healy Eames: Independent

Dilip Mahapatrav: Independent

Mairead McGuinness: Fine Gael (sitting MEP)

Saoirse McHugh: Green Party

James Miller: Independent

Diarmaid Mulcahy: Independent

Olive O’Connor: Independent

Michael O’Dowd: Renua

Anne Rabbitte: Fianna Fáil

Brendan Smith: Fianna Fáil

Maria Walsh: Fine Gael