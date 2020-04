The Wage Subsidy Scheme has been increased by 15 percent for low-income earners.

Anyone earning up to 24,400 euro, who is being paid through the scheme, is now guaranteed at least 85 per cent of their income.

For workers earning up to 31 thousand euro per year, the subsidy will now be up to 350 euro per week.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is encouraging employers to continue topping up wages.

File image: RollingNews