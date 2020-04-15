Northern Ireland's Covid 19 Death Toll Has Risen To 140 People.

Another 6 people have died from Covid 19 in Northern Ireland.
It brings the death toll in the North to 140.
A further 121 people have tested positive for the virus and the total number of cases there is 2,088.
