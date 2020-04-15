European Commission Publishes Covid 19 Exit "Roadmap".

The European Commission has published what it calls a 'roadmap' to bring all of Europe out of the Covid-19 crisis together.

The Commission has published three principles - namely that action must be based on science and have public health at its centre, while balancing social and economic remedies.

It says action must be coordinated between the Member States to avoid negative spillover effects.

The main objective of the roadmap is to ensure that all countries’ actions complement each other so that we can emerge from the crisis as rapidly as possible.