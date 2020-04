A temporary relaxation of EU driving and resting time rules has been extended until May 31st.

The measures, which apply to all operators and drivers engaged in the supply of goods, was due to expire on April 16th.

The RSA and Department of Transport have increased their driving limit from 90 hours to 112 hours to ensure the continued movement of foods and medicines.

They will continue to monitor the relaxed rules on a weekly basis.

