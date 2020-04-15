EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Says Today's Brexit Talks Were "Constructive".

The EU's Chief Brexit negotiator has described today's discussions with his British counterpart as constructive.

Michel Barnier and David Frost spoke by videoconference earlier.

Both sides agreed on the need to organise further negotiating rounds in order to make real, tangible progress in the negotiations by June.

Three separate full weeks of talks will take place later this month, next month and in June.

The implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement was also discussed at today's meeting.

File image: Michael Barnier/RollingNews