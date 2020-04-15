Listen: WHO Regrets Trump Decision To Cease US Contribution.

The head of the World Health Organisation says it regrets Donald Trump's decision to stop funding from the US.

The President claims the body has mishandled the Covid 19 pandemic - but his decision's been criticised by world leaders.

The WHO's director says its performance will be reviewed when the time's right - but the focus now is stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus (PRON: JEBRAYSUS) says the US has been a long standing and generous friend, and he hopes that continues: