Listen: Bruton Says Theres No Guarantee Stable Govt. Will Arise From Framework Document.

A government Minister admits that there is no guarantee a stable government will be formed on the basis of a framework document published today.

The Fianna Fail and Fine Gael agreement contains ten 'missions' outlining what they would hope to achieve in the next five years if a coalition can be formed.

The impact of the Coronavirus and securing an economic recovery when the health crisis is over is one key focus.

Communications Minister Richard Bruton insists it is only a starting point for discussions with smaller parties.