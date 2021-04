Ministers at Stormont will meet later to sign off on a plan to further ease Northern Ireland's lockdown.

It will include dates for when things like hairdressers, non-essential retail and other businesses can reopen.

Deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, has suggested it'll span "months".

Virologist at Queens University in Belfast, Lindsay Broadbent, believes now's the right time to ease restrictions in the north:

File image: Stormont Assembly Building/RollingNews