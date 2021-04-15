Kildare Today

Listen: Nkencho Family Say All Gardai Under Investigation Following George's Death Should Be Suspended.

The family of George Nkencho says all Gardaí under investigation following his death should be suspended from the force until it's finished.

The 25-year-old was shot dead by an armed officer in December while brandishing a knife outside his home.

Yesterday Justice Minister Helen McEntee met with the family in the aftermath of another incident involving Gardaí at the family home in Clonee last Wednesday.

They claim Gardaí used excessive force in the arrest of a minor -- who can't be identified because of their age.

Gloria Nkencho says the family will be demanding accountability for that too.

