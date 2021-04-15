Listen: 44% Increase In Off-Licence Sales In 2020.

Kildare Today

People drank more wine and less beer last year -- with a 44% increase in off-licence sales during the pandemic.

The latest study by the Health Research Board's found there was a decrease of just 6.5% in alcohol sales -- despite months of pub closures.

The report's authors say that means risky binge drinking -- more than three pints of beer in one sitting -- is continuing at home.

Dr Deirdre Mongan, research officer with the Health Research Board, says setting a minimum price of a euro per measure of spirits will reduce harmful drinking.

