Over-Turned Truck Causes Long Delays On The M50.

: 15/04/2021 - 09:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
m50150421.png

Traffic is backed up to Junction 11 Tallaght on the M50 Northbound after a truck overturned near the Red Cow.

Just one northbound lane is open and Gardaí warn that traffic is moving slowly.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

 

Image: Google Maps

