Plans to build a new 200-bed hotel near Croke Park in Dublin has been given the green light.

Despite appeals from a near-by nursing home and local residents, the seven storey development by the GAA has been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

The Association says the development, which sits on parts of the grounds of Clonliffe College, will also contain a clubhouse and two pitches.

Stock image: Shutterstock