Start Of Kildare Town Transport Strategy Consultation Delayed.

: 15/04/2021 - 10:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's been a delay to the beginning of a public and stakeholder consultation on the Kildare Town Transport Strategy.

The protocol, once it is adopted, "will determine the transport interventions required to improve traffic and transport conditions in and around Kildare town. "

The public consultation was due to begin today.

Kildare County Council says "due to unforeseen circumstances, the commencement of the consultation period has been postponed until the 29th April 2021. "

 

 

Image: Kildare County Council.

