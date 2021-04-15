12 Patients Being Treated At Naas General Hospital For Covid 19.

12 people were being treated for confirmed Covid-19 in Naas General Hospital last night, a decrease on 13 patients in the previous reporting period.

That's according to the latest HSE up-date, as at 8pm.

3 patients were being treated there for with suspected cases of the virus, down from 4 in the previous reporting period.

There was 10 vacant general care beds, a sharp increase from 1.

There were no vacant ICU beds.

11,326 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began in February 2020.

