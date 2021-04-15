Listen: Overall Decrease In Instances Of Self-Harm In Prisons In Ireland.

There's been an overall decrease in the number of recorded cases of self-harm in prisons in Ireland in 2019.

That's according to the third annual report from the Irish Prison Service Self-Harm Assessment and Data Analysis.

The Irish Penal Reform Trust notes that the rates of self-harm among female prisoners and people held on remand continued to rise.

It says "This is concerning and underscores the urgent need for alternative interventions, including increased use of community-based sanctions; integrated community sentences; adequately resourced mental health services and trauma-informed models of care, both in prison and in the community.

IPRT Executive Director Fíona Ní Chinnéide joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

File image: IPRT logo