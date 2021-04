A man's been arrested on suspicion of murder, as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a man two years ago in County Laois.

56 year old father of eight, William Delaney, went missing in Portlaoise in January 2019.

Yesterday Gardai arrested a man in his 20s and he is being detained in Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

File image: RollingNews