Man Arrrested As Part Of Investigation In To Suspected Fraud Offences Released, Without Charge.

A man arrested as part of an investigation into suspected fraud offences has been released without charge.

The man in his 40s was arrested on Tuesday by gardai investigating alleged fraudulent activity, bribes, and falsifying records.

He was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the operation involved searches in Dublin, Waterford, Wicklow and Meath earlier this year.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and gardai say the investigation is continuing.



File image: RollingNews