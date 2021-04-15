K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Arrrested As Part Of Investigation In To Suspected Fraud Offences Released, Without Charge.

: 15/04/2021 - 15:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_garda_station_lamp_standard_2_via_rolling_news.jpg

A man arrested as part of an investigation into suspected fraud offences has been released without charge.

The man in his 40s was arrested on Tuesday by gardai investigating alleged fraudulent activity, bribes, and falsifying records.

He was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station and the operation involved searches in Dublin, Waterford, Wicklow and Meath earlier this year.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and gardai say the investigation is continuing.
 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!