The European Commission President has received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Ursula von der Leyen says the rollout will gather pace as deliveries to the EU increase.

Yesterday, the milestone of over 100 million doses across the bloc was passed.

In Ireland, just under 1.1 million have been given out - around 770 thousand people have received at least one dose.

File image: Ursula von der Leyen/Twitter