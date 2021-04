People aged 60 to 64 will be able to register for their Covid vaccine by the end of the month.

The HSE vaccine portal went live this morning at 10am for 65 to 69 year olds.

By lunchtime today, over 18,000 people had signed up for the jab.

HSE boss Paul Reid says this will be expanded for everyone in their sixties in the next few weeks.

File image: Paul Reid/Photocall Ireland.