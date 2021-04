The former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd has decided not to give evidence at his trial in Minneapolis.

It means the defence case has ended after just two days of testimony.

They've been trying to suggest Mr Floyd died from underlying health conditions and drug use.

The prosecution claims he was starved of oxygen, when Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

The judge asked him about his choice not to testify:

File image: Minneapolis US District Courthouse/Google Maps