K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2 Key European Parliament Committees Back EU-UK Trade Deal.

: 15/04/2021 - 16:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
brexit_image_2_pixabay.jpg

Two key European Parliament committees have backed the EU-UK trade deal.

The Foreign Affairs and Trade Committees voted in favour of the agreement.

It will now go to a full plenary of the European Parliament for approval, however a date for that vote has not yet been set.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!