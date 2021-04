An update on the easing of Covid restrictions in the North is due shortly.

It comes as ministers are understood to have been told the R number has increased to 0.9 to 1.4.

That compares to 0.4 to 0.6 last week.

The increase could be down to what's being described as a 'rebound effect' after Easter.

159 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the North in the last 24 hours and there have been two additional Covid related deaths.

