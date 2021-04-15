European Commission Presidents Condemns Massing Of Russian Troops At Ukraine's Border.

The European Council President says the Russian military build-up on Ukraine's borders is "threatening and destabilising".

Charles Michel's expressed the EU's "unwavering support to Ukraine's independence" in a phone call with the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky today.

Moscow says its forces are carrying out a two-week readiness exercise in response to threats from Nato.

The western defence alliance says it's the biggest build-up since Russia took over Crimea seven years ago.

