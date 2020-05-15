Former Debenhams workers, including in Kildare, are planning a third round of protests today.

11 demonstrations are planned outside stores in Newbridge, Dublin,Cork, Galway, Limerick, Waterford and Kerry.

The Mandate union say social distancing will be observed and that protesters will be wearing masks.

The collapse of Debenhams in Ireland has led to the loss of almost 2,000 jobs, including people who worked at in-store concessions.

The workers say the company's failed to fund their agreed redundancy package.